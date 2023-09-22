Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
22.09.2023 07:09:48
Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Unchanged
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Friday, as widely expected.
The board of the BoJ decided to retain a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.
The bank also voted to keep the cap on the 10-year Japanese government bonds yield at around zero percent.
"With extremely high uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the Bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions," the bank said in a statement.
Official data today showed that inflation excluding fresh food remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in August. Overall consumer price inflation slowed marginally to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.