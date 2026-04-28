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28.04.2026 08:00:32

Bank Of Japan Keeps Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday and upgraded its inflation outlook citing higher global crude oil prices.

The policy board voted 6-3 majority to hold the uncollateralized overnight call rate at around 0.75 percent.

The bank had raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to the current level in December 2025.

In response to rising crude oil prices, the bank significantly raised its inflation projections. Inflation outlook for the fiscal 2026 was lifted to 2.8 percent from 1.9 percent, and the projection for the fiscal 2027 was raised to 2.3 percent from 2.0 percent. Inflation is forecast to reach 2.0 percent in the fiscal 2028.

"...the Bank will continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, in response to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions," the bank said in a statement.

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