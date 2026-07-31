Bank Of Japan Maintains Key Rate

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan maintained its key interest rate, as widely expected, on Friday after raising the rate in June.

The policy board voted 8-1 to retain the interest rate at 1.00 percent. The bank had raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in June.

In the Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices, the bank said there is risk of underlying inflation deviating upward above the 2 percent target.

Inflation for the fiscal 2026 was projected at 2.5 percent but down from 2.8 percent estimated previously, while the projection for the fiscal 2027 was lifted to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent.

For the fiscal 2028, inflation is seen at 2.0 percent, unchanged from the April forecast.

The bank forecast the economy to grow 0.6 percent in the fiscal 2026, up from 0.5 percent estimated in April. Similarly, the outlook for the next fiscal was lifted to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent.