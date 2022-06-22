Bank Of Japan Minutes Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 27 and 28, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its massive stimulus and guidance of ultra-low interest rates at -0.1 percent and raised the inflation forecast. The bank also committed to conduct fixed rate auctions every business day to defend its 0.25 percent yield target and it will continue to purchase Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

New Zealand will provide May figures for imports, exports, trade balance and card spending. In April, imports were worth NZ$5.73 billion and exports were at NZ$6.31 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$584 million. Card spending was up 1.1 percent on year.

Australia will see May results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in April, the index slipped 0.2 percent on month.

Thailand will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 16.75 percent on year, slowing from 21.5 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.7 percent, down from 9.9 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.3 billion following the $1.91 billion shortfall a month earlier.