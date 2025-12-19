Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,3203
 JPY
2,1437
1,03 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
19.12.2025 05:12:07

Bank Of Japan Raises Policy Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point on Thursday as inflation remains stubbornly above the target.

The policy board decided to hike the uncollateralized overnight call rate to "around 0.75 percent" from "around 0.5 percent."

Previously, the BoJ had lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in January.

Real interest rates are expected to remain significantly negative after the change in the policy rate, and accommodative financial conditions will continue to firmly support economic activity, the bank said.

If economic activity and prices develop as estimated in October, the BoJ will continue to raise the policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, the bank said.

The possibility of CPI inflation to be at a level that is generally consistent with the price stability target of 2 percent in the second half of the projection period of the October 2025 Outlook report has been rising, the board noted.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.12.25 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet zum Wochenende leichte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex kommt derweil kaum vom Fleck. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen