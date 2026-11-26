(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point and hinted at further tightening as inflation is expected to remain above target for considerable time amid strong semiconductor exports underpinning economic growth.

The seven-member monetary policy board decided to raise the base rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent.

Two board members, Hwang Kunil and Lee Soohyung proposed to retain the rate at 3.00 percent.

"The Board, therefore, sees it warranted to continue its policy response until there is confidence that inflation will converge stably to the target level, and will decide on matters such as the timing of further Base Rate hikes while closely monitoring the paths of growth and inflation," the bank said in a statement.

Inflation is expected to remain above the target level through next year and then gradually converge toward the target in 2028, partly due to the effects of monetary tightening.

Consumer price inflation is forecast at 2.7 percent in 2026, in line with the August forecast. The outlook for 2027 was revised upward to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent. At the same time, core inflation was projected at 2.6 percent for both this year and next year, higher than previous forecasts of 2.5 percent.

The bank upgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and next on expectations that exports and investment will grow due to continuing growth of AI infrastructure.

Growth was projected at 3.9 percent this year and 4.1 percent in 2027. The bank expects the pace to slow to 3.0 percent in 2028.