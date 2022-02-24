Bank Of Korea Maintains Key Rate As Expected

(RTTNews) - South Korea's central bank maintained its key interest rate after two back-to-back rate hikes, amid rising geopolitical risks and surging coronavirus infections.

The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to leave its base rate unchanged at 1.25 percent, as expected, on Thursday.

The bank had raised its key rate by 25 basis points each in November and January. The board today said it will judge when to further adjust the degree of accommodation.

Today's decision to hold its policy rate is likely to mark a pause rather than an end to the tightening cycle, Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics, said. The BoK is likely to resume its tightening cycle at its meeting on April 14.

In a separate report, the central bank lifted its inflation forecast for 2022 to 3.1 percent from 2.0 percent due to rising energy and raw material prices and global supply bottlenecks. For 2023, inflation is seen at 2 percent.

Core inflation for items other than food and energy is forecast to stand at 2.6 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year.

The economy is likely to sustain its sound growth, as the recovery of private consumption is forecast to gradually pick up again while exports are expected to continue their solid trend of increase, the bank said.

GDP growth is projected to be around 3 percent this year, not deviating greatly from the November forecast. Growth is expected to slow slightly to 2.5 percent in 2023.