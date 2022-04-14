Bank Of Korea Unexpectedly Hikes Key Rate

(RTTNews) - South Korea's central bank unexpectedly lifted its key interest rate on Thursday, as inflation is expected to remain high for some time.

The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to hike the Base Rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent from 1.25 percent.

The bank had raised its key rate by 25 basis points each in November and January.

The board said it will appropriately adjust the degree of monetary policy accommodation as the Korean economy is expected to continue its recovery and inflation to run above the target level for a considerable time.

According to central bank assessment, the economy will sustain its recovery albeit partly affected by the Ukraine crisis. Despite supply chain issues, exports are set to continue to log solid growth trend and private consumption is forecast to improve. Nonetheless, GDP growth is projected to be somewhat below the February forecast of 3 percent.

Looking ahead, consumer price inflation is expected to remain high in the 4 percent range for some time, and run substantially above the February forecast of 3.1 percent for the year overall. Core inflation is seen around 3 percent for a considerable time.