Belgian Consumer Confidence Weakens In September

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed a more pessimistic attitude in September as they expressed more negative views on the general economic situation in the country, the National Bank of Belgium said on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to a 4-month low of -10.0 in September from -7.0 in the previous month.

The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months weakened to -41 from -32. Households' saving capacity eased, with the respective index falling to 20 in September from 22 in July.

Meanwhile, the outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year remained stable and negative for the third straight month, with the corresponding index standing at -2.0.

The index measuring fears about unemployment held steady at 16.0 in September.