Belgian Economy Expands 0.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter of 2026, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a 0.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.

The value added in the construction sector advanced 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, and that in services grew 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, the industrial sector logged a contraction of 0.1 percent.

The annual economic growth moderated to 0.8 percent in the first quarter from 0.9 percent in the final quarter of 2025.