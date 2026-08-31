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31.08.2026 14:58:06

Belgian Economy Stagnates As Estimated In Q2

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy stalled as initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product remained flat on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis in the June quarter, following a 0.2 percent increase in the first quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on July 29.

On the expenditure side, household consumption expenditure rose 0.4 percent, and government consumption increased marginally by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, both public and business investment declined by 8.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Net export made a positive contribution of 0.8 percent as exports climbed 2.9 percent amid a 1.9 percent increase in imports.

On a yearly basis, the economic growth moderated to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent, as estimated.

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