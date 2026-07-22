Belgian Households Remain Less Pessimistic In July

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed a less pessimistic attitude in July amid a better outlook regarding the general economic situation and saving capacity, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to a 5-month high of -5.0 in July from -7.0 in the previous month.

The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months rose to -27 from -31. Households' saving capacity strengthened to the highest level in six months, with the respective index rising to 23 in July from 19 in June.

Meanwhile, the outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year remained stable and negative, with the corresponding index standing at -2.0.

The fears about unemployment worsened slightly in July as the index increased to 14 from 13.