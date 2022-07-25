25.07.2022 16:52:01

Belgium Business Confidence Falls For Third Month

(RTTNews) - Belgium consumer confidence weakened for the third straight month in July, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.

The business confidence index dropped to -2.8 in July from -1.8 in June.

Except for the manufacturing industry, all sectors surveyed reported a loss of confidence in July.

The indicator for trade worsened to -16.5 in July from -10.7 in the prior month, mainly due to the weakening of the outlook for both demand and employment. .

The index measuring confidence in the building industry worsened for the third straight month to -6.3 from -4.1, entirely attributable to a more negative development of order books and equipment used.

The indicator for related business-related services also worsened in July, as the outlook for business activity fell markedly.

At the same time, manufacturing confidence improved somewhat in July, with the index rising from -3.0 to -2.6. Manufactures were especially optimistic about stock levels.

