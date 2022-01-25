Belgium Business Confidence Unexpectedly Falls

(RTTNews) - Belgium's business confidence weakened unexpectedly at the start of the year, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.

The business confidence index dropped to 2.7 from 3.6 in December. Economists had expected to reading to improve to 4.2.

Morale eroded in all branches of activity, except for business services where confidence among company bosses improved.

The quarterly survey of production capacity in the manufacturing industry revealed a slight drop in the capacity utilization rate to 78.5 percent in January from 79.1 percent in October last year.