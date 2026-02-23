Belgium Business Confidence Weakens In February

(RTTNews) - Belgium's business confidence worsened in February to the lowest level in nine months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.

The business confidence indicator dropped to -13.7 in September from -8.8 in the previous month. The expected reading was -7.5. Further, this was the lowest score since May 2025.

The business climate has worsened in all sectors surveyed, with the exception of the building industry, where confidence remains virtually unchanged, the survey said.

The trade sector logged the largest decline in confidence, with the corresponding index falling to -17.9 from -5.6 in January. The morale for the manufacturing sector also worsened to -17.1 from -11.0.

The sub-index for the business-related services dropped for the third successive month to -4.3 from -2.7 as business leaders are pessimistic about their current and future levels of activity but anticipate an increase in market demand.