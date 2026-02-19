Belgium Consumer Confidence Falls In February

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium remained less optimistic in February amid unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 1.0 in February from 4.0 in the previous month, which was the highest level since early 2021.

Households expressed greater concern about unemployment but were more positive about the general economic situation in Belgium, the survey said.

The index measuring the general economic situation of the country rose to -25 from -29. Meanwhile, the financial situation of households remained stable at -2.0. The index for savings among households decreased to 22 from 26.

Concerns over worsening unemployment also increased significantly, with the respective index rising to -11 from -20.