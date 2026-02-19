Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1430
 EUR
-0,0011
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
19.02.2026 12:24:26

Belgium Consumer Confidence Falls In February

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium remained less optimistic in February amid unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 1.0 in February from 4.0 in the previous month, which was the highest level since early 2021.

Households expressed greater concern about unemployment but were more positive about the general economic situation in Belgium, the survey said.

The index measuring the general economic situation of the country rose to -25 from -29. Meanwhile, the financial situation of households remained stable at -2.0. The index for savings among households decreased to 22 from 26.

Concerns over worsening unemployment also increased significantly, with the respective index rising to -11 from -20.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen