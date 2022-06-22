22.06.2022 13:54:40

Belgium Consumer Confidence Improves Further

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer confidence showed its recovering trend for the third straight month in June, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -11 in June from -13 in the previous month.

Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved in May, with the corresponding index rising from -35 in April to -31.

The index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose marginally to -8 from -9. The saving expectations index also strengthened from 4 to 7.

Meanwhile, households were less optimistic regarding the job market over the coming twelve months, as the future unemployment index rose to 12 from 10.

