Belgium Consumer Confidence Improves Further On Favorable Economic Outlook

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer confidence rose for the third successive month in January, as households' view towards the general situation of the country improved, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -12 in January from -15 in the previous month.

A slight improvement in December was largely attributed to better general economic expectations and increased savings intentions, the survey said.

Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months strengthened in January, with the corresponding index rising to -18 from -25 in December.

The index for saving expectations for households rose from 2 to 3 in January.

Meanwhile, the index measuring households' financial situation over the next year remained stable at -6.

At the start of the year, households continue to expect a further decline in unemployment, albeit to a considerably lesser extent than last month. The corresponding index fell to 27 from 29.