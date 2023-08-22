Belgium Consumer Confidence Remains Negative

(RTTNews) - Belgian households grew more pessimistic again in August as their concerns over the economic outlook worsened and they intent to save more, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -7 from -6 in July. The reading stayed near its long-term average, the bank said.

"The very marginal drop in the indicator stems from less favorable expectations regarding the economic situation in general and changes in unemployment in particular," the survey said.

"Despite the less optimistic outlook on the macroeconomic front, households' assessments of their own future financial situation have remained unchanged from the previous month."