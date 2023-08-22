Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
22.08.2023 13:40:24
Belgium Consumer Confidence Remains Negative
(RTTNews) - Belgian households grew more pessimistic again in August as their concerns over the economic outlook worsened and they intent to save more, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.
The consumer confidence index fell to -7 from -6 in July. The reading stayed near its long-term average, the bank said.
"The very marginal drop in the indicator stems from less favorable expectations regarding the economic situation in general and changes in unemployment in particular," the survey said.
"Despite the less optimistic outlook on the macroeconomic front, households' assessments of their own future financial situation have remained unchanged from the previous month."
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street war ein uneinheitlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.