Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1491
 EUR
-0,0033
-0,29 %
EUR - GBP
22.10.2025 12:59:36

Belgium Consumer Confidence Strengthens In October

(RTTNews) - Belgian consumer confidence improved further in October to the highest level in nearly two years amid a sharp drop in unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 0 in October from -1.0 in the previous month. Moreover, a similar score was last seen in December 2023.

Despite less optimism for the general economic outlook in Belgium, a sharp drop in concern about unemployment is contributing to a further rise in consumer confidence, the survey said.

The index measuring the financial situation of households dropped to -2 from 0. Similarly, the index reflecting the general economic situation in the country weakened to -27 from -23.

Meanwhile, fears about a rise in unemployment decreased notably in October to the lowest level recorded since January 2018. The respective index fell to -6 from 2 in August. The survey revealed that their saving intentions also improved slightly.

ATX freundlich -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kommt unterdessen kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Rot.
