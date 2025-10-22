Belgium Consumer Confidence Strengthens In October

(RTTNews) - Belgian consumer confidence improved further in October to the highest level in nearly two years amid a sharp drop in unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 0 in October from -1.0 in the previous month. Moreover, a similar score was last seen in December 2023.

Despite less optimism for the general economic outlook in Belgium, a sharp drop in concern about unemployment is contributing to a further rise in consumer confidence, the survey said.

The index measuring the financial situation of households dropped to -2 from 0. Similarly, the index reflecting the general economic situation in the country weakened to -27 from -23.

Meanwhile, fears about a rise in unemployment decreased notably in October to the lowest level recorded since January 2018. The respective index fell to -6 from 2 in August. The survey revealed that their saving intentions also improved slightly.