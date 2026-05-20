Belgium Consumer Confidence Weakens Further

(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed a more pessimistic attitude in May, mainly due to continued unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -10 in May from -9.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since April 2025, when it was -14.

The index reflecting unemployment fears among households climbed to 14 from 6. Households' saving intentions dropped, with the corresponding index falling to 14 from 18.

Meanwhile, the expected financial situation of households over the next twelve months remained less negative in April, and the index rose to -4 from -5. The survey revealed consumers were less pessimistic about the general economic situation in Belgium, with the respective index rising to -37 from -43.