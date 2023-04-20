Belgium Consumers Less Pessimistic In April

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved in April after falling slightly in the previous month, as households were slightly less worried about the outlook for their own financial situation and expressed more optimism about savings and unemployment, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -6 in April from -9 in the previous month.

The indicator is currently marginally over its long-term average, which has not been the case in more than a year, the survey said.

Consumers' views on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months remained broadly stable in April, with the corresponding index rising slightly to -15 from -16 in March.

Similarly, the index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose to -2 from -4.

The index for household savings expectations increased to an 8-month high of 6 in April from 4 in March.

In April, households expected a decline in unemployment over the next twelve months, as the corresponding index fell to 14 from 19.