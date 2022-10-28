Belgium Economic Growth Eases In Q3

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economic growth moderated further in the three months ended September, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 4.1 percent rise in the second quarter.

This was the weakest rate of expansion since the current sequence of growth started in the second quarter of 2021.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP contracted 0.1 percent in the third quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent expansion in the previous three months.

The value added declined 0.7 percent in industry, while a moderate rise of 0.1 was observed in the services sector, and rose 0.3 percent in the construction sector.