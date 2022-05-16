Belgium Exports Rise In March

(RTTNews) - Belgium's exports and imports grew markedly in March, preliminary figures from National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.

Both exports and imports surged by 33.5 percent and 40.0 percent, respectively in March, from a year ago.

Tensions on commodity prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, continued to push up the value of trade in March, the bank said.

Exports to Ukraine plummeted 75.0 percent and those to Russia fell 25.0 percent amid on-going war conditions.

Meanwhile, imports from Ukraine grew 13.1 percent, while those from Russia registered a significant growth of 91.0 percent.

During the first quarter of this year, exports advanced 38.5 percent compared to the same period last year and imports grew 42.2 percent.