Belgium GDP Grows 0.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economic growth remained stable in the final quarter of 2023, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP advanced at a faster rate of 1.6 percent in the December quarter, following a 1.4 percent gain in the September quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the value added dropped 0.6 percent in industry, while the construction sector continued to log positive growth of 1.0 percent. Value added rose 0.7 percent in the service sector.

During the whole year 2023, the economy expanded 1.5 percent compared with 2022. The growth was heavily driven by the industry and services sectors.