Belgium GDP Growth Eases To 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter of 2024, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the second quarter, slightly slower than the previous quarter's stable rise of 0.3 percent. Further, this was the weakest growth since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth softened to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent in the March quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the value added rose 1.1 percent in the construction sector, and a 0.2 percent expansion was seen in the services sector. Meanwhile, the industrial segment showed a decline of 0.3 percent.