Belgium Inflation Climbs To 40-month High

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in more than three years amid soaring energy costs, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.69 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 3.97 percent rise in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since May 2023, when prices rose 5.2 percent.

Inflation based on energy quickened to 24.4 percent from 16.5 percent in August. The data showed that motor fuel costs were 33.9 percent more expensive compared to last year, and natural gas inflation jumped from 24.9 percent to 34.9 percent.

Services inflation rose to 5.3 percent from 4.7 percent, and the health cost index was 4.0 percent higher versus 3.44 percent in August. Meanwhile, prices for food products showed a decline of 0.3 percent.

Excluding energy products and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 3.0 percent, almost in line with August's 2.99 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in September.