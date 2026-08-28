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28.08.2026 17:04:06

Belgium Inflation Rises To 3.97% In August

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer price inflation increased for the second straight month in August amid higher energy costs, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.97 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 3.56 percent rise in July.

Inflation based on energy quickened to 16.5 percent from 10.6 percent in July. The data showed that motor fuel costs were 24.1 percent more expensive compared to last year, and natural gas inflation jumped from 10.3 percent to 24.9 percent.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 6.92 percent from 4.88 percent; food inflation, including alcoholic beverages, rose to 0.36 percent from 0.27 percent. Meanwhile, services inflation slowed to 4.7 percent from 5.2 percent.  

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in August.

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