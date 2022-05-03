03.05.2022 15:45:19

Belgium Output Price Inflation Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Belgium's output price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, data from Belgium Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index, excluding construction climbed 39.4 percent year-on-year in March, faster than 36.1 percent rise in February.

Both domestic and non-domestic prices grew 50.5 percent and 24.2 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices, excluding construction rose 3.9 percent in March.

Producer prices for energy rose 5.4 percent and those for intermediate goods climbed 5.1 percent. Prices for capital goods industry increased 3.0 percent and those for durable goods rose 1.0 percent.

