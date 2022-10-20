BoE's Broadbent Signals Rate Unlikely To Rise As Much As Markets Predict

(RTTNews) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent signaled that the interest rates are unlikely to rise as much as markets currently expect.

"Whether official interest rates have to rise by quite as much as currently priced in financial markets remains to be seen," he said at a speech in London.

The MPC is likely to respond relatively promptly to news about fiscal policy, Broadbent said.

Domestic inflation tends to more persistent and reducing it requires the economy to grow below its trend rate for a period of time, Broadbent observed.

The banker noted that UK is a big net importer of goods as it consumes a lot more than what they produce. Moreover, the rise in import costs has depressed the purchasing power of the country as a whole.

The pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have increased import costs and unavoidably depressed the UK's real income.

The monetary policy cannot undo the hit to real income, Broadbent said. However, he said policymakers will ensure the inflationary effects do not persist into the medium term.

The BoE has raised its interest rate over the last seven consecutive meetings, taking the rate to the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.