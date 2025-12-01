Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

205,5731
 JPY
-0,9810
-0,48 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
01.12.2025 06:23:58

BoJ Chief Says Rate Hike Will Not Put Brakes On Economy

(RTTNews) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the interest rate hikes will not put breaks on economic activity, suggesting that the bank is likely to tighten its monetary policy this month.

"…raising the policy interest rate under accommodative financial conditions is about a process of easing off the accelerator as appropriate toward achieving stable economic growth and price developments, not about applying the brakes on economic activity," he told business leaders in Nagoya.

The bank has kept its uncollateralized overnight call rate unchanged at around 0.5 percent despite inflation continuing to remain above the 2 percent target. The bank had raised the benchmark rate to the current level from 0.25 percent in January.

"At the MPM, the Bank will examine and discuss economic activity and prices at home and abroad as well as developments in financial and capital markets, including the point I just mentioned, based on various data and information, and will consider the pros and cons of raising the policy interest rate and make decisions as appropriate," Ueda said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:17 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
07:28 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
06:58 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag vorbörslich kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen