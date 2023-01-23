|
23.01.2023 00:00:14
BoJ Minutes On Tap For Monday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its December monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the BoJ board members unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. They expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band, pushing the yen sharply higher and leading to a fall in government bonds.
Finally, most of the regional markets are closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
