BoJ Minutes To Be Released On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 20 and 21, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ voted 8-1 to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank will also continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

Japan also will see final July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, their scores were 100.3 and 99.2, respectively.

Australia will release August figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month - slowing from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent.