BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Pick Up Steam

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan strengthened in the second quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +13.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +10 and was up from +11 three months ago.

The outlook came in at +14, matching expectations and up from +13 in the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +33, beating forecasts for +27 but down from +34. The outlook was +27, down from +44 three months earlier.

The medium manufacturing index was at +8 with an outlook pf +7, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +22 with an outlook of +16.

The small manufacturing index was at -1, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +12.

