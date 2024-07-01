Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
01.07.2024 02:18:49
BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Pick Up Steam
(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan strengthened in the second quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +13.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +10 and was up from +11 three months ago.
The outlook came in at +14, matching expectations and up from +13 in the previous quarter.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +33, beating forecasts for +27 but down from +34. The outlook was +27, down from +44 three months earlier.
The medium manufacturing index was at +8 with an outlook pf +7, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +22 with an outlook of +16.
The small manufacturing index was at -1, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +12.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.