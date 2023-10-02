Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
02.10.2023 02:10:06
BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturing Index Steady At +9 In Q3
(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan was steady in the third quarter of 2023, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +9.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +6 and was up from +5 three months ago.
The outlook came in at +10, exceeding expectations for +5 and up from +9 in the previous quarter.
Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 13.6 percent, in line with expectations and up from 13.4 percent in the previous three months.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +27, beating forecasts for +24 and up from +23. The outlook was +21, missing forecasts for +22 but up from +20 three months earlier.
The small manufacturing index was at -5, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +12.
