BoJ Tankan: Manufacturers Index Slows To +7 In Q4

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of +7.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +6 but was down from +8 three months ago.

The outlook came in at +6, matching expectations and down from +9 in the previous quarter.

Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 19.2 percent, down from 21.5 percent in the previous three months.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +19, beating forecasts for +17 and up from +14. The outlook was +11, missing forecasts for +16 and unchanged from three months earlier.