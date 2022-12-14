Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
14.12.2022 01:05:14
BoJ Tankan: Manufacturers Index Slows To +7 In Q4
(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of +7.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +6 but was down from +8 three months ago.
The outlook came in at +6, matching expectations and down from +9 in the previous quarter.
Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 19.2 percent, down from 21.5 percent in the previous three months.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +19, beating forecasts for +17 and up from +14. The outlook was +11, missing forecasts for +16 and unchanged from three months earlier.
