BoJ Tankan: Q1 Large Manufacturers Index +14; Outlook +12

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated slightly in the third quarter of 2025, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of +14.

That was in line with forecasts for +10 and was up from +13 in the previous three months.

The outlook came in at +12, missing forecasts for +13 and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +34, beating forecasts for +33 and unchanged from Q2. The outlook rose to +28 from +27 in the three months prior.

The small manufacturing index was steady at +1 with an outlook of -1, while the small non-manufacturing index slipped to +14 from +15.

Large industry capex is seen higher by 12.5 percent, up from 11.5 percent in Q1. Small industry capex was down 2.3 percent after sinking 5.6 percent in the three months prior.