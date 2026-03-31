BoJ Tankan Survey Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +16 with an outlook of +13, while the large non-manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +33 with an outlook of +28. In the previous three months, all large industry capex was expected to be up 12.6 percent and small industry capex was at 0.1 percent.

Australia will see March results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG and February data for building permits. In February, the AiG scores were -8,2 and -15.6, respectively, while permits were down 7.2 percent on month and up 8.1 percent on year in January.

New Zealand will provide February figures for building permits; in January, permits were up 1.9 percent on month.

Indonesia will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance and March data for inflation. In January, imports were up 18.21 percent on year and exports rose an annual 3.39 percent for a trade surplus of $0.96 billion. In February, overall inflation was up 0.68 percent on month and 4.76 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.63 percent.

Hong Kong will provide February numbers for retail sales; in January, sales were up 5.5 percent on year.

Finally, many of the regional nations will see March results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and China.