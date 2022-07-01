BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The large manufacturers index is expected to ease to +13 from +14 in the previous three months, while the outlook is tipped to climb to +14 from +9.

Japan also will see May unemployment data and June inflation figures for the Tokyo region. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent. Overall Tokyo inflation in May was up 2.4 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 1.9 percent.

Australia will see June results for commodity prices and for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG. In May, commodity prices surged 30.4 percent on year and the manufacturing index score was 52.4.

New Zealand will provide May numbers for building permits; in April, permits dropped 8.5 percent on month.

South Korea will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected jump 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 32.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.8 percent, down sharply from 21.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $4.83 billion following the $1.71 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Indonesia will provide June figures for consumer prices. Overall inflation is tipped to rise 0.44 percent on month and 4.17 percent on year, up from 0.40 percent on month and 3.55 percent on year in May. Core CPI is expected to accelerate to an annual 2.72 percent from 2.58 percent a month earlier.

Many of the regional countries will see June results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, China (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Friday in observance of SAR Establishment Day and will re-open on Monday.