13.12.2022 23:30:14
BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +6, down from +8 in Q3, while the outlook is also pegged at +6 - down from +9 in the three months prior.
Japan also will see October numbers for core machine orders and industrial production. Machine orders are expected to add 2.6 percent both on month and on year after slipping 4.6 percent on month and surging 21.5 percent on year in September.
Singapore will provide Q3 data for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.
South Korea will see November figures for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.
China will provide November numbers for foreign direct investment; in October, FDI was up 14.4 percent on year.
