12.12.2023 23:30:04
BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The large manufacturers' index is expected to see a score of +10, up from +9 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +9, down from +10. The large non-manufacturers' index is seen steady at +27, while the outlook is called at +25, up from +21. Large all-industry capex is seen higher by 12.4 percent, down from 13.6 percent in the previous three months.
South Korea will see November numbers for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.
