Brazil Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Brazil's central bank left its key interest rates for the second straight meeting on Wednesday despite a slowdown in inflation.

The monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to hold the Selic rate at 13.75 percent. This was the highest rate since late 2016.

The bank had raised its key rate at each rate-setting meeting since March 2021 from a record low 2.00 percent to its current level until March 2022.

The committee said its latest decision reflects the uncertainty around its inflation outlook, high variance in the balance of risks, and is consistent with the strategy for inflation convergence to a level around its target throughout the relevant horizon for monetary policy.

The committee said its strategy involves keeping the Selic rate at its current level for a sufficiently long period.

The decision reinforces the assessment that the sharp fall in inflation in the last few months would not push Copom to cut interest rates any time soon, William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

In September, consumer price inflation eased to 7.17 percent from 8.73 percent in August.

Although inflation slowed to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, inflation remains high, the central bank said. The bank aims to keep inflation between 2.0 percent and 5.0 percent.

Copom's inflation projection for 2022 was 5.8 percent. Inflation is forecast to ease to 4.8 percent next year and 2.9 percent in 2024.