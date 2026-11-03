Brazil Factory Activity Remains In Contraction

(RTTNews) - The Brazilian manufacturing economy continued to deteriorate in October, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 46.1 in October from 44.8 in September. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction.

Production fell for the sixth straight month due to weaker sales, a lack of investment, and disruption ahead of the runoff election.

The survey revealed that subdued demand prompted companies to reduce purchasing and inventories, while employment dropped only marginally.

New orders also fell sharply, linked to election-related disruption, inflationary pressures, ample stocks among clients, and the war in the Middle East.

On the price front, cost pressures eased but remained elevated overall amid higher energy costs in connection with the Middle East conflict. Consequently, firms also raised their selling prices.

Looking ahead, business confidence strengthened to the highest level in nine months, buoyed by expectations of a recovery in client demand after the elections, alongside anticipated benefits from efficiency improvements, new product launches, partnerships, and investment in technology.