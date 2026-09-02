Brazil Industrial Output Grows 0.2% In July

(RTTNews) - Brazil's industrial output increased for the first time in three months in July, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed on Wednesday. Industrial production rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.6 percent decrease in June.

Among major economic categories, the capital goods sector grew by 2.4 percent monthly, and consumer goods production advanced by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output showed a contraction of 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production shrank 0.5 percent after rising 1.7 percent in June. A 6.9 percent fall in chemical products output largely drove the annual decline.