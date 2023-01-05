Brazil Industrial Production Falls 0.1% In November

(RTTNews) - Brazil's industrial production declined marginally as expected in November, amid a fall in consumer goods output, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed on Thursday.

Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in October. That was in line with economists' forecasts.

Among the four major economic categories, consumer goods production logged a decline of 0.1 percent over the month, while all other categories advanced.

Capital goods output grew 0.8 percent monthly in November, and that of intermediate goods rose 0.4 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production advanced 0.9 percent in November, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in the prior month. That was just above the expected increase of 0.8 percent.