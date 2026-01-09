Brazil Inflation Eases To 4.26%, Lowest In 16 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation moderated further in December to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.26 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.46 percent rise in November. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 4.30 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation since August 2024, when prices had risen 4.24 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 2.95 percent in December from 3.88 percent in November, and costs for residential items were 0.28 percent cheaper.

The overall inflation was largely driven by a 6.8 percent surge in housing costs and a 6.22 percent increase in education expenses.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.33 percent versus a 0.18 gain in November.

During the whole year 2025, the inflation rate was 4.26 percent compared to 4.83 percent in 2024.