Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Barr Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 15:35:27

Brazil Inflation Eases To 4.26%, Lowest In 16 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation moderated further in December to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.26 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.46 percent rise in November. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 4.30 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation since August 2024, when prices had risen 4.24 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 2.95 percent in December from 3.88 percent in November, and costs for residential items were 0.28 percent cheaper.

The overall inflation was largely driven by a 6.8 percent surge in housing costs and a 6.22 percent increase in education expenses.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.33 percent versus a 0.18 gain in November.

During the whole year 2025, the inflation rate was 4.26 percent compared to 4.83 percent in 2024.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:36 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen