Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099
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11.08.2026 14:36:05
Brazil Inflation Eases To 4.44% In July
(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation moderated further in July to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index climbed 4.44 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 4.64 percent rise in June. That was almost in line with the expected rate of 4.40 percent.
The annual price growth in food and beverages softened to 3.40 percent from 3.82 percent, and clothing inflation slowed to 3.87 percent from 3.99 percent. Transport charges also rose at a slower pace of 3.64 percent versus 3.95 percent amid a slowdown in fuel costs.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.07 percent after rising 0.16 percent in June.
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