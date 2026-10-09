Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

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09.10.2026 16:23:27

Brazil Inflation Rises To 4.58% In September

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.58 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.22 percent rise in August, which was the lowest inflation rate in five months. The expected inflation rate was 4.5 percent.

The annual price growth in food and beverages accelerated to 4.66 percent from 3.53 percent, and clothing inflation rose to 3.34 percent from 3.25 percent. Transport charges also grew at a faster pace of 3.94 percent versus 3.04 percent amid a 4.49 percent rise in fuel costs caused by the Middle East conflict.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.82 percent after falling 0.32 percent in August, which was the first monthly fall in one year.

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