Brazil Inflation Rises To 4.61%, Highest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in August to the highest level in five months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.61 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 3.99 percent rise in July. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 4.67 percent.

The latest inflation was the highest since March, when prices had risen 4.65 percent.

Moreover, inflation stayed within the central bank's target range of 1.75 percent to 4.75 percent for the sixth straight month.

Transport charges grew at a faster pace of 4.1 percent annually in August, compared to a 0.25 percent rebound a month ago.

Costs for health and personal care rose 9.33 percent, and those for food and drinks increased only 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.23 percent in August, following a 0.12 percent rebound in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.28 percent.