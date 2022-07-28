Brazil PPI Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer price inflation eased in June, though marginally, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 18.78 percent year-over-year June, following a 19.12 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to last year, manufacturing industry prices surged 21.10 percent, while mining industry prices declined sharply by 10.13 percent.0.

The overall rise in PPI inflation was largely driven by a 59.69 percent surge in costs for petroleum refining and biofuels. This was followed by a 33.57 percent spike in prices for chemical products.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in June, after a 1.83 percent gain in May.